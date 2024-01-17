Sasha Colby: A Softer Side of 'Severe Sasha' Unveiled at the Emmys

At the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Sasha Colby deviated from her standard 'severe Sasha' drag persona, presenting a softer look that captivated the audience and fellow stars alike. The centerpiece of Colby's outfit was a remarkable Christian Siriano archival gown, never worn before, which bestowed upon her a regal, princess-like aura.

Advertisment

Embracing Elegance and Simplicity

Complementing the gown, Colby chose a set of vintage accessories and an Yves Saint Laurent pouch, adhering to her red carpet style mantra of comfort and confidence. The outfit contrasted sharply with the bold and dramatic looks usually associated with Colby, offering a fresh and unexpected take on her style.

Behind the Scenes with Sasha Colby

Advertisment

Alongside her glam squad and family members, including her personal assistant and cousin Tama, Colby prepared for the event with an Old-Hollywood makeup and hair look. The intimate preparation process, which was shared exclusively with PEOPLE, provided an intriguing glimpse into the behind-the-scenes reality of red carpet preparations.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Celebrates Another Win

In addition to Colby's memorable appearance, the night held significant importance for the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' team as they clinched the Emmy for Best Reality Competition Series for the fifth time. The victory underscores the show's enduring popularity and its influential role in shaping contemporary pop culture.