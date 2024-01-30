SarkFest Music Festival Cancelled Due to Storm Damage

In a disappointing development for music enthusiasts and the local community alike, the much-anticipated SarkFest music festival has been cancelled. Co-organiser Simon Couldridge delivered the heart-breaking news via social media, citing site damage from Storm Ciaran that cannot be repaired in time for the event. The festival was slated to run from July 5-7, drawing attendees from across the globe.

A Blow to the Community

The cancellation of SarkFest not only disappoints fans eagerly awaiting the event since tickets were released on November 1 last year, but also strikes a blow to the local music scene. The festival, known for its robust Battle of the Bands for younger musicians and performances from artists across Guernsey, Jersey, the UK, Ireland, and Australia, has been a major contributor to the local music landscape. The cancellation is indeed a setback for many who had already arranged their travel and accommodation.

Impact on Local Transportation

The absence of SarkFest will also be felt by Sark Shipping, the main transportation provider to Sark. As per Managing Director Yan Milner, up to 900 people were anticipated to be transported to Sark for the festival. However, only 33 ferry tickets had been booked for the festival weekend as of the announcement. In light of the sudden cancellation, Sark Shipping has shown considerable understanding, offering flexibility for those tickets.

Hope Amidst the Disappointment

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Milner remains optimistic, expressing that favourable weather could attract day-trippers to fill the gap left by festival-goers. This sense of optimism is shared by many in the community, who look forward to the return of SarkFest in future years.

It's important to remember that SarkFest was created by Couldridge and Mark Guillou to continue the legacy of the Sark Folk Festival, which ended after the pandemic. Their tireless efforts were recognized with the Arts Contribution award at the 2022 Pride of Guernsey Awards. These accolades and the strong community support suggest that SarkFest's legacy will continue, despite this year's setback.