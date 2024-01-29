Sarayu Blue on Name Mispronunciation & Role in 'Expats'

Imagine the pain of having your identity mispronounced over and over again. This is a reality for Sarayu Blue, a 48-year-old actress, who recently opened up about the emotional toll of people frequently mispronouncing her name. As a sensitive individual who cares deeply, each mispronunciation does not go unnoticed.

Yet, amidst this struggle, Blue finds solace and a connection with her character, Hillary Starr, in the Prime Video series 'Expats', as they share similar experiences.

A Heartbreak and a New Hope

Blue's career in acting was not a smooth sail. She was left heartbroken and questioning her future in the industry following the cancellation of her NBC sitcom 'I Feel Bad'. The setback, however, did not deter her from pursuing her passion. A significant moment soon followed when she landed a role in 'Expats', starring alongside Nicole Kidman. This opportunity not only revived her hope but also opened new doors in her career.

'Expats': A Tale of Lives Intersecting in a Foreign Land

The series 'Expats', based on Janice Y. K. Lee's novel 'The Expatriates', is a deep dive into the lives of expatriates in Hong Kong. It presents a unique perspective on the encounters, struggles and triumphs of individuals trying to find their place in a land far from home. Blue's portrayal of Hillary Starr, a woman grappling with cultural identity and belonging, resonates deeply with her personal experiences.

Advocating for a Shift in Perspective

Blue is not just an actress; she is a voice echoing the need for increased representation in media. Her hope is that with increased visibility and understanding, the world will be more accepting of diverse cultures and backgrounds. The first two episodes of 'Expats' are currently available on Prime Video, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly until February 23. The series presents an opportunity to explore the lives of characters who, like Blue, are striving to carve out their identity in a globalized world.