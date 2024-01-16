Sarah's Day: From Influencer to Actress in 'Win The Morning, Win the Day' Web Series

Sarah Stevenson, popularly known by her influencer alias Sarah's Day, has taken an unexpected turn in her career by stepping into the world of acting. The social media influencer marked her acting debut in the Australian comedy web series 'Win The Morning, Win the Day.' In this new venture, she embodies the persona of a secret agent, tasked with capturing the lead character due to their dubious business activities.

Advertisment

From Recipe Platform to Web Series

This shift in career trajectory comes on the heels of Stevenson's decision to shutter her successful recipe platform, Sunee. Her decision, as she explained, was primarily due to a significant shift in priorities following her journey into motherhood. She expressed a longing to focus more on individual projects, hinting at possible endeavors such as publishing cookbooks.

A Stir in Social Media

Advertisment

Stevenson's social media presence has been as dynamic and unpredictable as her career transitions. She recently captured her followers' attention by enjoying a luscious three-course Italian meal within the confines of her car. A peculiar choice that left many fans amused and curious. In another incident, she responded vociferously to fans who pointed out her mispronunciation of the high-end fashion brand Loewe.

A New Chapter for Sarah's Day

The transition from a successful influencer to an actress, coupled with her whimsical actions on social media, paints an interesting picture of Stevenson. Sarah's Day is no longer just the mother of two, sharing insights on fitness and nutrition. She is now an actress, a secret agent in a comedy web series, and a social media maven who continues to keep her followers on their toes with her unpredictable antics.