Sarah Snook to Star in UK Premiere of 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress, Sarah Snook, is gearing up for her latest feat in the realm of theatre, set to grace the UK stage in the premiere of Oscar Wilde's 'The Picture of Dorian Gray.' The much-anticipated theatrical performance is scheduled to debut at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on February 6, 2024.

Snook's Theater Journey

Australian-born Snook, recognized globally for her exceptional portrayal of Shiv Roy in HBO's hit series 'Succession', continues her theatrical journey with this new venture. Her performance in 'Succession' not only earned her a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and an Emmy Award but also cemented her position as a formidable talent in the international acting arena. Snook's upcoming role in 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' presents a unique challenge, as she will portray every character in this contemporary adaptation.

Modern Take on a Classic Tale

Artistic Director of Sydney Theatre Company, Kip Williams, has adapted and will direct this modern reworking of Wilde's classic tale. The adaptation is expected to resonate with audiences, touching on society's current obsessions with youth, beauty, and self-idealization - themes that echo deeply in the original narrative.

From West End to Broadway

Following its run in the West End, sources from the New York Post suggest the production, with Snook at the helm, is set to move to Broadway. This would mark Snook's Broadway debut, further enhancing her already illustrious career. Prior to this, Snook has enjoyed a successful stage debut in London in Matthew Warchus' 2016 production of 'The Master Builder', and has amassed critical acclaim in Australia.

As the performance dates draw closer, anticipation continues to build for Snook's unique rendition of 'The Picture of Dorian Gray.' With tickets still available, this is a spectacle theatre lovers won't want to miss.