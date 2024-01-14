en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sarah Snook Speaks Up About Body-Shaming in the Film Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Sarah Snook Speaks Up About Body-Shaming in the Film Industry

Renowned for her role in HBO’s ‘Succession’, actor Sarah Snook recently unveiled her encounter with body-shaming in the film industry. In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, she detailed an incident where she was reprimanded by a movie producer for indulging in a slice of chocolate cake while on the set. This occurred after Snook had been assigned a personal trainer to shed weight for a role and was asked to modify her physical appearance to be ‘more marketable’.

The Expectations of Physical Alteration

Along with weight loss, the industry’s expectations extended to Snook whitening her teeth and darkening her naturally red hair. Complying with these stipulations, Snook expressed feeling like she had to morph into someone she was not, to secure success in her career. The body-shaming incident transpired early in her professional journey, post her debut in an Australian TV movie in 2011.

Underneath the Glitz and Glamour

Snook also shed light on the blunt statement made by a casting agent that she had been chosen for the role despite being ‘a nobody’. This selection was based solely on the director’s and writer’s belief in her suitability for the part. Delving deeper into the stark realities of the industry, Snook talked about her distorted self-image after shedding weight for a prisoner of war role.

The Damaging Impact of Body Shaming

This transformation led to her receiving compliments that were focused purely on her physical appearance, leading to a further skewing of her body image. The actor did not reveal the name of the producer but mentioned that the body-shaming incident occurred on ‘her next film’ after her first significant role. Snook reflected on the damaging impact such experiences have had on her mental health and self-worth, throwing light on the often glossed over aspects of the entertainment industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
42 mins ago
St. Augustine Celtic Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Celtic Culture
St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the U.S., is gearing up to host the vibrant Celtic Music & Heritage Festival. The festival, set to take place on the weekend of March 9 and 10, will offer a rich celebration of Celtic culture at Francis Field. With activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
St. Augustine Celtic Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Celtic Culture
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
48 mins ago
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
53 mins ago
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
Comedy Icon Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
42 mins ago
Comedy Icon Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Jujutsu Kaisen Editor Teases Series Finale Details in Playful Interview
43 mins ago
Jujutsu Kaisen Editor Teases Series Finale Details in Playful Interview
Benny Safdie Plunges into the Uncanny with 'The Curse'
44 mins ago
Benny Safdie Plunges into the Uncanny with 'The Curse'
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
39 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
40 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
40 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
41 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
41 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
41 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
41 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
42 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
42 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app