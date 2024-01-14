Sarah Snook Speaks Up About Body-Shaming in the Film Industry

Renowned for her role in HBO’s ‘Succession’, actor Sarah Snook recently unveiled her encounter with body-shaming in the film industry. In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, she detailed an incident where she was reprimanded by a movie producer for indulging in a slice of chocolate cake while on the set. This occurred after Snook had been assigned a personal trainer to shed weight for a role and was asked to modify her physical appearance to be ‘more marketable’.

The Expectations of Physical Alteration

Along with weight loss, the industry’s expectations extended to Snook whitening her teeth and darkening her naturally red hair. Complying with these stipulations, Snook expressed feeling like she had to morph into someone she was not, to secure success in her career. The body-shaming incident transpired early in her professional journey, post her debut in an Australian TV movie in 2011.

Underneath the Glitz and Glamour

Snook also shed light on the blunt statement made by a casting agent that she had been chosen for the role despite being ‘a nobody’. This selection was based solely on the director’s and writer’s belief in her suitability for the part. Delving deeper into the stark realities of the industry, Snook talked about her distorted self-image after shedding weight for a prisoner of war role.

The Damaging Impact of Body Shaming

This transformation led to her receiving compliments that were focused purely on her physical appearance, leading to a further skewing of her body image. The actor did not reveal the name of the producer but mentioned that the body-shaming incident occurred on ‘her next film’ after her first significant role. Snook reflected on the damaging impact such experiences have had on her mental health and self-worth, throwing light on the often glossed over aspects of the entertainment industry.