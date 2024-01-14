en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sarah Snook: A Journey of Success and Self-Realization

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Sarah Snook: A Journey of Success and Self-Realization

Sarah Snook, renowned for her role in the television series ‘Succession’, candidly opened up about her journey to stardom and the daunting challenges she faced along the way. The Australian actress, who struggled with feelings of ugliness and depression during her teenage years and financial hardship in her twenties, saw her career trajectory alter significantly with her role in ‘Succession’.

Early Struggles and Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Snook’s story doesn’t lack the common struggles faced by many striving for success in the acting industry. She shared her journey of disassociating her self-worth from her appearance and the undue pressures she faced due to unrealistic beauty standards. A poignant moment was when she recounted an episode on a film set where she was reprimanded for indulging in a small piece of chocolate cake.

Success and Disillusionment

Despite her growing success, Snook experienced a moment of disillusionment when she achieved her dream of gracing a magazine cover. The joy turned sour when she saw her face digitally altered beyond recognition. This experience led her to question the authenticity of the image presented and the pervasive beauty standards propagated by the media.

Reflecting on ‘Succession’ and Future Endeavors

Currently stationed in London, Snook is preparing for a one-woman show, demonstrating her ongoing commitment to her craft. She also reflected on the end of ‘Succession’, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram. Snook’s story serves as a stark reminder of the pressures of conforming to societal expectations, and the personal conflicts that can arise, even amidst achieving success.

Arts & Entertainment Australia Mental Health Crisis
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

