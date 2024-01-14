Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Set to Ignite the 801 Stage

On February 1, at 7:30 p.m., the vibrant and pulsating 801 Media Center in Fort Smith will resonate with the soul-stirring melodies of Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. The band, led by the enigmatic River Shook, is returning to the 801 stage after a hiatus since their last performance in January 2019. Tickets for the event, priced at $52.50, can be procured through the website aaclive.com/this-season.

A Passionate Return

The band’s return to the stage is driven by the unyielding passion of bandleader River Shook. Their love for songwriting and the cathartic power of music is the force behind their coming performance. Being in the limelight or monetary gains, it seems, take a backseat to the pure, fervent desire to connect with audiences through their art.

Music: A Bridge of Connection

Shook’s hope is that their music will serve as a conduit for connection. They aspire to create a space where listeners feel seen and acknowledged—a sanctuary where music can bring peace and solace. In a world increasingly marked by disconnection and isolation, the potent power of music emerges as a beacon of hope and unity.

A Vibrant Musical Landscape

