Arts & Entertainment

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Set to Ignite the 801 Stage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Set to Ignite the 801 Stage

On February 1, at 7:30 p.m., the vibrant and pulsating 801 Media Center in Fort Smith will resonate with the soul-stirring melodies of Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. The band, led by the enigmatic River Shook, is returning to the 801 stage after a hiatus since their last performance in January 2019. Tickets for the event, priced at $52.50, can be procured through the website aaclive.com/this-season.

A Passionate Return

The band’s return to the stage is driven by the unyielding passion of bandleader River Shook. Their love for songwriting and the cathartic power of music is the force behind their coming performance. Being in the limelight or monetary gains, it seems, take a backseat to the pure, fervent desire to connect with audiences through their art.

Music: A Bridge of Connection

Shook’s hope is that their music will serve as a conduit for connection. They aspire to create a space where listeners feel seen and acknowledged—a sanctuary where music can bring peace and solace. In a world increasingly marked by disconnection and isolation, the potent power of music emerges as a beacon of hope and unity.

A Vibrant Musical Landscape

The upcoming performance by Sarah Shook & The Disarmers is just a glimpse into the rich and diverse musical tapestry of the region. Cities like Bentonville, Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Lowell, River Valley, Rogers, Springdale, and West Siloam Springs are gearing up for a thrilling lineup of music events. From the soulful strains of blues to the invigorating beats of rock, these cities promise a musical feast that transcends genres and boundaries, reflecting the dynamic and vibrant music scene of the area.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

