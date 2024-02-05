Sarah McLachlan Prepares for Anniversary Tour with Fundraiser Concert; Luke Bryan Announces Tour Dates

Three-time Grammy Award winner, Sarah McLachlan, is gearing up for her 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour' with a special concert at the Jubilee Auditorium. The tour, set to begin in May, will see the celebrated singer-songwriter perform her entire album across 30 dates in North America. Adding to the allure of the event, acclaimed Canadian indie pop artist, Feist, will be the opening act.
McLachlan's Musical Journey
At 56, McLachlan is renowned for chart-topping hits such as 'Building a Mystery' and 'Angel'. Her music journey, spanning over three decades, has earned her a plethora of honors including 12 Juno Awards. More than her music, McLachlan is also revered for her initiative, Lilith Fair, a music festival that became a cultural phenomenon in the late '90s.
Concert for a Cause
The concert in Edmonton is not just another stop on her tour. It serves as a fundraiser for The Sarah McLachlan School of Music, a philanthropic venture that aims to nurture talent by offering free music lessons to over 1,000 students yearly in Edmonton, Vancouver, and Surrey. The proceeds from this concert will directly benefit the Edmonton school, nestled in Allard Hall at MacEwan University.
Luke Bryan's Tour Announcement
In related music news, Luke Bryan, American Idol star and country music sensation, is set to perform at Rogers Place on April 18. Bryan's 'Mind of a Country Boy Tour' kick-starts in Calgary and will continue across North America through September. The tour will feature Chayce Beckham and Tenille Arts as opening acts.