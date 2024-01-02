en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sarah Lancashire: A Journey from Granada Studios to Global Acclaim

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Sarah Lancashire: A Journey from Granada Studios to Global Acclaim

The award-winning actress, Sarah Lancashire, recognized for her stellar performances in ‘Happy Valley,’ ‘Last Tango in Halifax,’ and ‘Coronation Street,’ credits her deep-seated passion for acting to the formative experiences of her childhood at Granada Studios. The studios were not just buildings but a second home to Sarah, where her father, Geoffrey Lancashire, crafted stories as a scriptwriter.

Geoffrey Lancashire: The Pen Behind the Classics

Geoffrey Lancashire was not just a father but a revered scriptwriter, whose notable contributions to ‘Coronation Street’ spanned 171 episodes. His exceptional talent for storytelling extended beyond the borders of ‘Coronation Street,’ as he penned notable ITV series such as ‘Inheritance,’ ‘The Lovers,’ ‘Shabby Tiger,’ ‘The Cuckoo Waltz,’ and ‘Foxy Lady.’

A Mother’s Influence

Not to be overshadowed, Sarah’s mother, Hilda, played a crucial role in shaping Sarah’s career path. Hilda served as Geoffrey’s personal assistant at Granada, providing Sarah with an insider’s view into the world of television production and scriptwriting. This exposure, combined with the creative atmosphere of the studios, played a pivotal role in igniting Sarah’s interest in the entertainment industry.

Early Years in Granada Studios

Sarah’s early years were not spent solely in the comfort of her home but within the inspiring walls of Granada Studios. The time spent here was instrumental in nurturing her passion for acting and giving her a unique perspective on the world of entertainment. Without these experiences and the influence of her parents, Sarah concedes she might not have pursued an acting career.

Inspiring Performances

During an interview at the Rose d’Or Awards, Sarah reminisced about the performances that had left a lasting impression on her. One of them was Gemma Jones’s compelling portrayal of Portia in ‘The Merchant of Venice.’ These performances not only inspired her but reaffirmed her decision to pursue acting as a career.

Today, Sarah Lancashire is not just an actress but a symbol of excellence in the entertainment industry, with her work in ‘Happy Valley’ earning her acclaim worldwide. Her journey, from the corridors of Granada Studios to the glittering spotlight of international fame, is a testament to her talent, dedication, and the profound influence of her parents.

Arts & Entertainment Biographies United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

