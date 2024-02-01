Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick: Broadway to London Pub

Acclaimed American actors, Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick, have found solace in the quaint charm of The Gate House, a pub located in Highgate, North London. The couple, currently in town for their West End rendition of Neil Simon's 'Plaza Suite,' have been relishing pints at this local favorite, blending effortlessly into the crowd.

The London Adventure

The couple's engagement in London extends beyond the theater. Parker, particularly, has expressed a fondness for the city's iconic Underground system, adding a touch of local flavor to their stay. The Gate House, with its quintessential British feel, has become a regular haunt for them post-shows, allowing them to unwind in their newfound 'local'.

Reviving 'Plaza Suite'

'Plaza Suite,' a revival of Simon's classic, sees Parker and Broderick donning the hats of three different couples in a triptych of sketches, all set in Suite 719 of New York's Plaza Hotel. Despite the play's nostalgic charm, critics have been quick to point out its dated aspects and the steep ticket prices, with premium seats reportedly reaching close to 400 pounds.

Mixed Reception

The star power of Parker and Broderick, both celebrated for their extensive work in film and theater, has been a significant draw for audiences. Even though the production has attracted criticism for leaning heavily on its leads' fame, the duo's performances have been appreciated for their ability to carry the show. Notwithstanding the lukewarm reviews, Parker's West End debut has sparked considerable interest among fans and theater enthusiasts.