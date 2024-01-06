Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick: A Powerful Duo in ‘Plaza Suite’

Renowned New York acting duo, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, are set to star in the Neil Simon play ‘Plaza Suite’ opening in London on January 17. Having been married for nearly 26 years, the couple is taking this unique opportunity to work together extensively for one of the first times in their illustrious careers.

A New Stage for a Veteran Couple

‘Plaza Suite’ consists of three one-act plays, each presenting a different couple at a critical juncture in their relationship. With Parker and Broderick taking on all six roles, they showcase their versatility and profound understanding of the complexities of couple dynamics. Despite their individual successes—Broderick’s fame for ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ and Parker’s iconic role in ‘Sex and the City’—this is a novel experience for the couple who have historically managed their careers to ensure one parent is always with their children. However, with the play’s Broadway run extended due to COVID-19, the couple is now facing the prospect of living away from New York and their children for the London performances.

Personal Lives Intersecting with Professional Endeavors

Broderick hails from an acting family and enjoyed a close bond with his late father, James Broderick. Despite a successful career, he has expressed some regret about being typecast after his breakout role in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’. His relationship with Parker sparked when he was doing a play with her brothers, and it evolved over time, culminating in their marriage and family life in Manhattan. Reflecting on his parents’ brief separation and his own initial career hurdles, Broderick recalls the advice his father gave him about dealing with rejection in the industry.

Partnership Beyond the Spotlight

The couple places significant importance on their partnership, both on and off the stage. Each lavishes praise on the other’s talent and work ethic. Their upcoming performance in ‘Plaza Suite’ is not just about their professional collaboration but also a testament to their enduring relationship and shared passion for their craft. As they prepare for the London run, both Parker and Broderick express a mix of excitement and unease, a testament to their dedication and commitment to delivering an unforgettable performance.