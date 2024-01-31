Sara Joins 'What Would You Do?' as Guest Correspondent for its 16th Season

Renowned television personality, Sara, is set to expand her repertoire on ABC by joining the 16th season of the hit hidden-camera series, 'What Would You Do?' as a guest correspondent. The announcement was made public through her Instagram post on January 25, 2024, where she expressed her eagerness to work with Jon Quiñones and W. Kamau Bell. The series, known for its unique format of testing people's reactions when they believe they're not being watched, is slated to return on February 18, 2024, after a hiatus since September 2020.

A Welcome Return

Both Jon Quiñones, the host, and fans have enthusiastically welcomed Sara's involvement in the series. The outpouring of congratulatory messages and anticipation for the show's return is a clear testament to its popularity. 'What Would You Do?' poses morally challenging situations to individuals, testing their reactions when they believe no one is observing them. This intriguing concept has consistently piqued interest and kept viewers hooked.

The Unique Concept

The series does not merely aim to entertain; it poses real-world ethical dilemmas and captures authentic reactions with its hidden cameras. By doing so, it brings to the forefront the kindness of strangers, sparks thought-provoking conversations, and fosters a sense of community among viewers. The upcoming season promises to continue this tradition, with scenarios such as objections to immigrants applying for work, breastfeeding in public, and bystanders grappling with ethical dilemmas.

Looking Forward

As the countdown to the much-anticipated premiere begins, fans and viewers are gearing up for another season of thought-provoking situations and unexpected reactions. With the addition of Sara to the correspondent team, 'What Would You Do?' is ready to deliver another exciting, insightful, and conversational season.