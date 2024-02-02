Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Unite for 'The Interestings' Musical Adaptation

The world of theatre is buzzing as Grammy-winning artist and acclaimed Broadway composer, Sara Bareilles, and esteemed playwright Sarah Ruhl team up for a musical adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's bestselling novel, 'The Interestings'. This collaboration brings together Bareilles' melodic prowess and Ruhl's insightful writing, promising a poignant exploration of friendship, love, envy, and the dynamics of societal class.

The Brilliance behind the Stage

Known for her contributions to Broadway's 'Waitress', Bareilles' music transcends the ordinary, her lyrics often revealing profound depths of human experience. Meanwhile, Ruhl's pen has a history of breathing life into compelling narratives, earning her Pulitzer Prize nominations and a Tony Award nomination. This fusion of their creative forces is overseen by producer Matt Ross, with a record of successful theatre productions under his belt.

The Novel's Journey to the Stage

'The Interestings' traces the lives of six teenagers who meet at a summer camp in the 1970s. Over time, the narrative unravels their evolving friendships, ambitions, and struggles as they journey into adulthood in the heart of New York City. The novel's exploration of art, money, and power, coupled with the raw emotions of its characters, make it a fitting canvas for a musical adaptation.

Anticipating a Powerful Adaptation

Both Bareilles and Ruhl have expressed their shared enthusiasm for this project. Bareilles acknowledges the novel's impact on her, while Ruhl admires its profound questions about life and value. Meg Wolitzer, the voice behind the original work, has also shown her anticipation for this adaptation, expressing her eagerness to see Bareilles' and Ruhl's interpretation of her novel. As the project is currently in development, the theatre world waits with bated breath for further details.