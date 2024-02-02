Sapph-o-Rama: A Century of Sapphic Storytelling in Cinema

From the heart of New York City's Film Forum emerges 'Sapph-o-Rama', a film series running from February 2nd to February 13th, 2024, that celebrates over a century of sapphic storytelling in cinema. Featuring a diverse lineup of 30 titles spanning 10 decades, the series spotlights films made by lesbian filmmakers, creatives, and screen stars, showcasing the evolution and enduring spirit of sapphic cinema.

Bringing Sapphic Cinema into the Spotlight

The Sapph-o-Rama series is more than a film festival; it's a tribute to the rich history of lesbian representation in cinema, touching upon nearly every genre. Curated by Emily Greenberg and Andrea Torres, the series uncovers the depth of sapphic storytelling, from groundbreaking silent films to windswept romances, sci-fi infused feminist masterpieces, and even lesser-known gems from the 2000s like 'Pariah' and 'Saving Face'.

Preserving the Legacy of Sapphic Cinema

Among its offerings, the series includes early films that have paved the way for modern sapphic cinema, such as the 1922 silent film 'Salomé' and Leilah Weinraub's 2018 documentary 'Shakedown'. Classic Hollywood films like 'Caged' and 'Calamity Jane' are given new life within the series, being contextualized in a lesbian narrative, thus reflecting the enduring spirit of the lesbian image in cinema.

Honoring the Forgotten Classics

The value of a queer film event like Sapph-o-Rama goes beyond mere entertainment. As film historian Jenni Olson points out, it allows the community to see themselves on screen, uniting people and preserving their history. It also serves as a platform to bring attention to significant films that risk being forgotten, like Lizzie Borden's 'Born in Flames' and Sheila McLaughlin's 'She Must Be Seeing Things'.

Through this diverse lineup, Sapph-o-Rama embodies a range of sapphic cinema tropes and stands as a testament to the power of lesbian love on screen. It's a celebration, a revival, and a tribute to an often overlooked aspect of cinema, breathing new life into the wealth of films that capture the essence of sapphic storytelling.