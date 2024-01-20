Saoirse Ronan Opens Up About Her Role in 'The Outrun' at Sundance

At the esteemed Sundance Film Festival, award-winning actress Saoirse Ronan opened up about her gripping role in 'The Outrun', a cinematic adaptation of Amy Liptrot's poignant memoir. The narrative traces the life of Rona, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself back in the Orkney Islands, working on her father's sheep farm in an attempt to escape the allure of her previous existence.

Ronan's Immersive Journey

More than just portraying Rona, Ronan played an integral role in the film's production. She immersed herself in the rural life, even participating in lambing on the farm. Such authentic experiences were vital to her, as the role was not only emotionally draining but also physically challenging. Ronan's commitment to the character extended to her physical transformation, manifested through hair color changes achieved with a special clay, a financially driven alternative to wigs.

Influence of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

The Irish actress also drew inspiration from unexpected sources, notably Beyoncé's album 'Renaissance'. The music influenced her particularly during dance scenes. Ronan tackled the complex task of portraying drunk scenes with a focus on music and physicality, using these elements as an anchor for her performance.

Freedom in Modernity

Preparing for the role, Ronan relished the freedom of acting in a contemporary setting, a departure from the historical dramas that necessitate extensive research into period-specific behavior. She also explored the subtleties of the Scottish accent, a linguistic deviation from her native Irish brogue.

Working with Amy Liptrot

One unique aspect of this project was Ronan's close collaboration with Amy Liptrot, ensuring an authentic representation of her story. Beyond the lens, Ronan shared insights into the lambing process, highlighting the pressures of safeguarding the newborn lambs' survival, thereby echoing the film's overarching theme of resilience in the face of adversity.

Set to premiere at Sundance, 'The Outrun' promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of healing, resilience, and Saoirse Ronan's transformative performance.