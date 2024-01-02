en English
Arts & Entertainment

Santa Barbara Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Old Spanish Days with ‘Project Fiesta’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Santa Barbara Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Old Spanish Days with ‘Project Fiesta’

As the clock ticks closer to the hundredth anniversary of Old Spanish Days, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum has curated a unique exhibit, “Project Fiesta: 99 Years.” Drawing from the vast collections of the museum’s Gledhill Library Archive, 99 photographs have been selected, each encapsulating a year of this vibrant annual celebration since its initiation in 1924.

A Century of Celebration

Old Spanish Days was originally conceived to commemorate the reopening of the Lobero Theatre. Over the years, it has evolved into a dynamic and colorful celebration of Santa Barbara’s cultural heritage. The event calendar is typically adorned with parades, fireworks, rodeos, pageants, and dances, each a testament to the city’s rich traditions and community spirit. These captivating moments of revelry and reflection have been frozen in time by the camera’s lens, curated for the “Project Fiesta” exhibit by Museum Director Dacia Harwood and her team.

Through the Photographer’s Lens

The exhibit showcases the works of renowned photographers like Karl Obert, Jessie Tarbox Beals, and Fritz Olenberger. The images capture various aspects of the fiesta, from the innocence of flower girls to the authority of local dignitaries, from the flamboyance of Spanish finery to the passion of the participants such as El Presidentes and Spirits of Fiesta. Each photograph echoes the celebrations of a bygone year, culminating in a visual feast that spans almost a century.

Not Just a Chronology

“Project Fiesta” does not strictly adhere to a chronological order or guarantee representation of every year. Instead, the exhibit aims to immerse visitors in the essence of the Fiesta celebrations. It is an invitation to step into the past and experience the evolution of a cherished local tradition. The exhibit will be available for public viewing until November 12, 2024.

The museum has a long-standing tradition of commemorating Old Spanish Days through exhibitions. However, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in limited displays. “Project Fiesta” marks the museum’s first exhibition dedicated solely to photography, and as the centennial nears, the museum invites the public to become a part of this historic endeavor. Those with relevant materials are encouraged to contribute to the museum’s library, helping to fill any gaps in the collection and ensuring that the legacy of the Old Spanish Days continues to be celebrated for generations to come.

Arts & Entertainment History United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

