Santa Barbara City College Announces Auditions for ‘Legally Blonde’ Musical

With a beat of anticipation pulsating through the Santa Barbara community, the Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) has unveiled plans for auditions for the celebrated musical ‘Legally Blonde.’ The auditions are scheduled for January 27, with callbacks on February 4. Inspired by Amanda Brown’s novel and the popular film starring Reese Witherspoon, the musical version comes to life through the music and lyrics of Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and a book penned by Heather Hach.

Behind The Scenes

Helming the musical is director Katie Laris, accompanied by musical director David Potter and choreographer Christina McCarthy. The auditions promise an exciting mix of singing and group dance, with scene readings reserved for the callbacks. Aspiring participants are urged to equip themselves with a song from a musical theater production from the last 30 years, along with accompanying sheet music to aid the accompanist.

Embracing The Digital Stage

In a nod to the digital era, video auditions have also been given the green light, accepted until the afternoon of January 27. This move not only broadens the canvas for potential talent but also embraces the changing dynamics of theatre in a tech-driven world.

From Rehearsals To Stage

Post-audition, the real action begins on May 20 with rehearsals, culminating in performances from July 10-27 at the iconic Garvin Theatre. The story of ‘Legally Blonde’ charts the journey of a sorority sister and valley girl who ventures to Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend, ultimately exceeding expectations and staying true to her unique personality.

For those eager to be a part of this musical extravaganza, appointments can be booked via email, and further details can be accessed on the theatre group’s website. As Santa Barbara City College prepares for a summer of song, dance, and legal jargon, the stage is set for a theatrical spectacle that promises to be anything but predictable.