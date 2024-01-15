en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sankranti Sparks Box Office Clash: ‘Captain Miller’ vs ‘Ayalaan’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Sankranti Sparks Box Office Clash: ‘Captain Miller’ vs ‘Ayalaan’

As the Sankranti festivities roll out, a cinematic contest is unfolding in Tamil cinema. Two heavyweights, Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’ and Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’, are vying for audience attention. The competition doesn’t stop there, as these films are also contending with other significant South Indian releases.

‘Captain Miller’ Steals the Limelight

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, ‘Captain Miller’ has stirred substantial buzz leading up to its release. The movie, starring a stellar cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Edward Sonnenblick, managed to pull in Rs. 7.25 crore on Sunday. This revenue surge brings the film’s total Indian earnings to Rs. 23.4 crore. Despite experiencing a slight dip over the weekend, the film has been lauded by critics.

Weekdays Crucial for ‘Captain Miller’

The upcoming weekdays are seen as crucial for ‘Captain Miller’ to maintain its momentum. With the director confirming plans for a prequel and sequel to this film, contingent upon audience reception, the film’s sustained success becomes all the more vital.

‘Ayalaan’ Gears Up to Build its Audience

Meanwhile, ‘Ayalaan’, a science fiction film, is gradually carving its niche. While it entered the box office battleground alongside ‘Captain Miller’, it’s adopting a slow but steady strategy to build its audience.

This Sankranti, the Tamil cinema has seen a clash of titans, with ‘Captain Miller’ and ‘Ayalaan’ locked in a box office standoff. As audiences flock to theatres amidst the festive season, both films are pushing their boundaries, trying to outperform each other and other regional releases in the process.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

