Sankranti Music Festival: A Celebration of R.K. Srikantan’s Legacy

The curtains are set to rise on the 28th annual Sankranti music festival, a two-day extravaganza that reverberates with the spirit of Carnatic music. This year’s festival, scheduled for January 14th and 15th, is dedicated to the 104th birth anniversary of the legendary Carnatic vocalist, R.K. Srikantan. The event, organized by the Vidwan R.K. Srikantan Trust, will take place at the venerable Seva Sadan Hall in Malleswaram.

Nadaswara and Swagatham Dance

The festival will commence with a captivating Nadaswara performance by Surendra and party, setting the tone for the musical feast to follow. The inaugural ceremony will be further enlivened by Preethi Prasad’s Swagatham dance, a performance that promises to infuse the venue with vibrant energy and rhythm.

A Night of Honors and Melodies

The first day’s proceedings will see mridangam exponent Trichy Sankaran and Sanskrit and Vedic scholar K.G. Subraya Sharma being honored for their contributions to their respective fields. The evening will also feature a vocal concert by the accomplished Rudrapatnam S. Ramakanth and party, promising an auditory experience that resonates with the rich traditions of Carnatic music.

Second Day Highlights

The following day, January 15, will include a vocal concert by Rajeev Ramakrishnan and party from Chennai, a Veena concert by Yagneshwara Shastry, and vocal performances by Bhargavi Venkatram and Sampagodu Vignaraja. These performances are set to further the festival’s legacy of showcasing the best of Carnatic music and dance.

The Sankranti music festival, in its 28th iteration, continues to celebrate the heritage and contributions of R.K. Srikantan to the world of Carnatic music. With a line-up of esteemed artists and a program rich in tradition, the festival is a true testament to the enduring allure of Carnatic music and dance.