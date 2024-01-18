Sanjeeta Bhattacharya Releases ‘Kaash’, Kickstarting 2024 with a Celebration of Self-Acceptance

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress, has kickstarted 2024 with the release of a new song titled ‘Kaash’. Known for her versatility in music and acting, Bhattacharya has garnered global recognition for her role in the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Jawan’, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and her Grammy-nominated album ‘Shuruaat’. The new track ‘Kaash’, released under the ffs. record label, a subsidiary of Times Music, marks the beginning of her endeavors in the new year. The song is a testament to the carefree acceptance of oneself, a theme that resonates with audiences globally.

Embracing Individuality in ‘Kaash’

‘Kaash’ is a song that beautifully encapsulates the nostalgia of carefree youth, capturing a moment of existential dread, and the longing for the unbridled energy that is often associated with childhood. The track showcases Bhattacharya’s vocal prowess, with influences from folk, jazz, and Latin music styles, serving as a compelling prelude to the forthcoming EP, ‘Women of the Now.’ The EP is a celebration of individuality and the joy of embracing one’s true self, featuring other talented singers like Utsavi Jha, Sanjana Devarajan, and Akanksha Sethi. Each track on the EP represents the unique journey of these women, leading up to a collective anthem named ‘Manchala Dil’.

The Production Behind ‘Kaash’

The song, ‘Kaash’, was produced by Vaibhav Pani. Drawn to the project by the melody and concept of ‘Kaash’, Pani worked closely with Bhattacharya to bring the song to life. The fusion of different music styles and the evocative lyrics reflect the freedom and abandon of childhood, resonating with listeners worldwide.

‘Kaash’ Now Available on All Streaming Platforms

As of January 18, ‘Kaash’ is available on all streaming platforms. The release of this track marks the beginning of Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s journey in 2024, setting the stage for the upcoming EP ‘Women of the Now’. The song and the forthcoming EP promise to be a musical treat for Bhattacharya’s fans and music lovers, offering a fresh perspective on the celebration of women and individuality.