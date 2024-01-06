en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Honors ‘Indian Idol 14’ Contestant with ‘Jaadu ki Jhappi’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Sanjay Dutt Honors ‘Indian Idol 14’ Contestant with ‘Jaadu ki Jhappi’

The latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’, dedicated to the legendary Bollywood couple Sunil and Nargis Dutt, witnessed the presence of their son, the iconic actor Sanjay Dutt. This special segment was a celebration of the unforgettable contribution of the Dutt couple to Indian cinema, which has etched their names in golden letters in its history.

Sanjay Dutt Honors Contestant Piyush Panwar

During this episode, a standout performance was delivered by contestant Piyush Panwar. Panwar, an emerging talent in the music industry, mesmerized the audience and the judges with his renditions of ‘Na Moonh Chhupa Ke Jiyo’ and ‘Aap ke pahloo mein aakar ro diye’. These songs, originally from the classic Indian movies ‘Hamraaz’ (1967) and ‘Mera Saaya’, have been cherished by the audience for decades.

A Standing Ovation and ‘Jaadu ki Jhappi’

The performance moved Sanjay Dutt profoundly, prompting him to honor the contestant with a standing ovation. Emotionally touched, Dutt embraced Panwar with a ‘Jaadu ki Jhappi’, a term that gained popularity after Dutt’s portrayal of the character Munna Bhai in the iconic film ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’. This gesture of appreciation resonated deeply with the audience, reminding them of the warmth and affection that the character Munna Bhai symbolizes.

Praise for Indian Talent and ‘Indian Idol’

The ‘Khalnayak’ actor lauded the abundance of talent in India and expressed his gratitude to ‘Indian Idol’ for giving these talents a platform to shine. Dutt’s presence and his words of praise for the contestants served as a testament to the show’s commitment to nurturing and showcasing the country’s vast pool of musical talent.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

