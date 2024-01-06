Sanjana Sanghi Reflects on Career Milestones and Emotional Billboard Moment

The film industry’s silver screen has been graced by the talented actress Sanjana Sanghi, whose humble beginnings in Mumbai have led to a splendid journey of success and recognition. Her recent films, Dhak Dhak and Kadak Singh, have earned her applause and admiration, illuminating her path in the realm of acting.

Emotional Billboard Moment

An emotional moment, indicative of her triumphant journey, was witnessed when a movie poster featuring Sanjana was displayed on a billboard in Juhu, Mumbai. The sight stirred deep emotions within her, as she reminisced about her days of dreaming about a successful acting career. She shared this poignant moment on Instagram, expressing her feelings about seeing her film featured on the very billboard she had once admired from afar.

Kadak Singh: A Psychological Thriller

Kadak Singh, a psychological thriller streaming on Zee5, has received an overwhelmingly positive reception. Sanjana stars in this film alongside the acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, portraying his on-screen daughter. The film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and delves into the intriguing concept of reversed amnesia within the framework of a scam investigation.

Success of Dhak Dhak and Future Plans

Sanjana’s acting prowess is further evidenced by the success of Dhak Dhak, a film in which she co-stars with Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film has been well-received, garnering appreciation from both audiences and critics alike. As a testament to its popularity, a sequel is currently in the works, promising more captivating performances from the talented ensemble.