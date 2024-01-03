en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sandcastle Builder Crafts Monument to Usher in 2024: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Sandcastle Builder Crafts Monument to Usher in 2024: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience

As the clock struck midnight, marking the beginning of 2024, a unique monument emerged on Balboa Island, not in concrete or stone, but in sand. Chris Crosson, famously known as the Sandcastle Builder, crafted a sand sculpture that stood as a testament to the transient beauty of art and the hopeful spirit of the New Year. Located near Sapphire Avenue at South Bay Front, the sand monument, bearing the year ‘2024’ at its pinnacle and a heartfelt message ‘New Year, Thinking of You’ within its body, became a prime attraction for beach visitors.

Embracing the Ephemeral

Crafted meticulously after a winter rainstorm, the sand sculpture held its form for two days, standing tall against the forces of nature. Despite the erosion process, the sand sculpture remained largely intact, the first ‘2’ in ‘2024’ succumbing to the elements by New Year’s Day. This temporary artwork, though fleeting in its existence, captured the interest and admiration of onlookers, who reveled in its beauty and seized the opportunity to capture its images as keepsakes of their visit.

Art, Nature, and Time

Speaking about the ephemeral nature of sand sculptures, Crosson shared that the sun and wind gradually return the sand to the beach, reinforcing the transient nature of his art. He noted that it’s generally easier to rebuild a sculpture than repair it, owing to the properties of beach sand—a testament to the ever-changing landscape of the beach and the resilience of the artist.

Symbol of Hope and Resilience

The sand sculpture, while temporary in its physical form, left a lasting impression on the minds of its viewers. It served as a symbol of hope and resilience, embodying the spirit of welcoming a new year while keeping the memories of the past alive. As the sand returned to the beach, the message of the sculpture ‘New Year, Thinking of You’ lingered, a reminder of the collective hope and goodwill that the start of a new year brings.

Arts & Entertainment United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

