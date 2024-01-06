San Francisco Residents Craft Giant Mural as a Love Letter to the City

In the heart of San Francisco, a unique expression of love and appreciation for the city has taken the form of a large, multi-panel mural. The mural, a collaborative project initiated by Brian Rashid and supported by the Civic Joy Fund, stands resplendent across from Mission Dolores Park on Dolores Street.

Embracing Community Participation

This creative initiative invites residents and visitors alike to express their sentiments about the city. Armed with chalk provided by the Civic Joy Fund, they etch their feelings onto the mural’s panels, transforming it into a living, evolving testament to the city’s allure. The project was inspired by the overwhelming response Rashid received for a love letter he wrote to Uruguay during the pandemic, demonstrating the power of shared affection and connection.

Iconic Imagery and Personal Stories

The mural is a vibrant tapestry featuring iconic images of San Francisco, including the Golden Gate Bridge and the bay. But it’s not just about the city’s famed landmarks. The mural offers a platform for people to share personal stories and experiences, highlighting what they appreciate most about San Francisco. The community’s contributions range from tributes to the city’s food and diversity to its nature and culture, painting a picture of a city loved for its multifaceted character.

A Counter-Narrative to Negativity

The collaborative mural project aims to serve as a counter-narrative to the proliferation of negative stories about San Francisco. It is a testament to the city’s enduring charm and its residents’ unwavering affection. Middle school students Charlie Sjogan and Oliver Day, along with small business owner and Civic Joy Fund founder Manny Yekutiel, have all added their positive sentiments to the mural, celebrating the city’s access to nature, culture, and the opportunity for self-discovery and forging one’s own path. The mural, in its essence, invites a fresh perspective on the city, encouraging residents and visitors to start the new year with a renewed and positive outlook.

