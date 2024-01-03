en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

San Francisco Bay Area Rings in 2024 with Diverse Cultural Events

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
San Francisco Bay Area Rings in 2024 with Diverse Cultural Events

San Francisco Bay Area, the cultural hub of the West, is ready to ring in the New Year with a vibrant array of events and exhibitions. From enthralling theater performances to art displays, jazz concerts, and comedy shows, the Bay Area is set to provide a feast for the senses this January.

Embracing Happiness and Mental Health on Stage

Starting January 9th, the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek will preview “Every Brilliant Thing“, a solo play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe. Directed by Jeffrey Lo and starring William Thomas, the play invites the audience into a world where happiness, mental health, and audience participation intertwine in a unique narrative. The show runs until January 28th.

Experimental Art Takes Center Stage

The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive are set to present two new exhibits as part of the Matrix series, which focuses on experimental art. Artists Gabriel Chaile and Sin Wai Kin bring their unique perspectives to the Bay Area, alongside another exhibit by Duane Linklater.

Musical Brilliance and Comedy Galore

Renowned jazz instrumentalist Chris Botti will perform eight shows at the SFJAZZ Center from January 9th to 14th, promising to deliver the finest in jazz music. Latin big band Pacific Mambo Orchestra, Grammy Award winners, will enthrall audiences at Yoshi’s in Oakland. Comedians Jade Catta-Preta and Esther Povitsky bring their unique humor to the stage at San Jose Improv while pianist Sarah Cahill presents a concert featuring 20th and 21st-century music at Old First Church in San Francisco.

Bay Area Artists Making Waves in Entertainment

In 2023, Bay Area artists made significant contributions to entertainment, with noteworthy projects like Boots Riley’s series “I’m a Virgo” on Amazon Prime and Peter Nicks’ documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated” on Apple TV+. These projects underline the diverse and impactful voices emerging from the Bay Area.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
43 seconds ago
Sophie Lloyd Announces Engagement Amidst Scandal Rumors
Renowned guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, has announced her engagement to long-time partner, Christopher Painter. The news was shared via Instagram, with pictures showing Lloyd displaying an engagement ring, standing on a picturesque beach in Jamaica. However, the couple has refrained from disclosing a wedding date. A Scandal, Rumors, and Denial The announcement of the engagement follows
Sophie Lloyd Announces Engagement Amidst Scandal Rumors
Jack Black Reportedly Cast as Steve in Upcoming Minecraft Movie
3 mins ago
Jack Black Reportedly Cast as Steve in Upcoming Minecraft Movie
Luke Bryan's New Year's Eve Performance: A Heartwarming Surprise on Stage
3 mins ago
Luke Bryan's New Year's Eve Performance: A Heartwarming Surprise on Stage
Mean Girls Movie Musical: A Modern Take with a Pop-Oriented Soundtrack
2 mins ago
Mean Girls Movie Musical: A Modern Take with a Pop-Oriented Soundtrack
McWhorter Foundation Donates $25M to Preserve Rare Art and Collectibles
3 mins ago
McWhorter Foundation Donates $25M to Preserve Rare Art and Collectibles
Gavin Creel's 'Walk on Through' to Debut at MCC Theater
3 mins ago
Gavin Creel's 'Walk on Through' to Debut at MCC Theater
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
11 seconds
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
18 seconds
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
33 seconds
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
45 seconds
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
52 seconds
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
59 seconds
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
1 min
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
TPC Racing: Shaping Motorsport Legacy and Boosting Local Economy
1 min
TPC Racing: Shaping Motorsport Legacy and Boosting Local Economy
Sotheby's to Auction Michael Jordan's Championship Sneakers in 'Dynasty Collection'
3 mins
Sotheby's to Auction Michael Jordan's Championship Sneakers in 'Dynasty Collection'
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
36 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
38 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
57 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app