San Felipe Honors Educators and Athletes with Theatrical Tours at Heritage Museum Cemetery

In an unprecedented move to celebrate teachers and athletes, the Heritage Museum Cemetery (Cemupat) in San Felipe hosted interactive tours for children from local educational institutions. The initiative, orchestrated by the director of Culture and Tourism, Yilger Rodriguez, involved theatrical performances by the Popular Expression Theater Group. The players breathed life into the stories of significant historical figures who left indelible marks on the region's education and sports sector.

Historical Figures Take Center Stage

Among the characters represented were revered educators Pilar de Kreubel and Ignacio Gregorio Mende, and illustrious athletes Ricardo Sequera and Suplicio Betancourt. The performances were not merely for entertainment but were a unique blend of historical knowledge and cultural appreciation. The aim was to educate and entertain visitors simultaneously, bringing history to life in a way that resonated with the young audience.

Transforming a Cemetery into a Heritage Museum

The initiative has not only enriched the understanding of local history among the young participants but also transformed the cemetery into a heritage museum. This transformation has enhanced the preservation of the cemetery and boosted its appeal as a tourist destination. It is now an attractive option for both locals and visitors, offering an enlightening journey through the region's history.

Praise for the Innovative Approach

Participants, including Jennifer Altuve, have lauded the tours for their engaging approach to history and culture. The unique method of using theatrical performances to highlight the contributions of significant historical figures has made learning more captivating. It is an innovative approach that is setting a new standard for educational tours, making history tangible and accessible to younger generations.