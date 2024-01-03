San Diego’s Weekend Events: A Vibrant Mix of Entertainment, Culture, and Engagement

San Diego is set to host a diverse range of events from January 4 to January 7, offering residents and visitors an eclectic mix of entertainment, edification, and engagement. The events range from art exhibitions to music festivals, workshops, concerts, and more, catering to a wide array of interests and audiences.

Rady Children’s Ice Rink and More

The final weekend of the Rady Children’s ice rink at Liberty Station ARTS DISTRICT promises to be a unique experience. The event, running from Thursday, January 4 to Sunday, January 7, is not just about fun on the ice; it’s also an opportunity to contribute to a noble cause. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Thriving After Cancer program, an initiative to support cancer survivors in their journey towards recovery and normalcy.

First Friday at the Arts District

First Friday at the Arts District is an event that encourages the public to interact with artists and partake in special events. The highlight of this event is the opening reception for the San Diego Watercolor Society. The society is renowned for its commitment to promoting the appreciation and understanding of water-media paintings by offering quality exhibitions and instruction.

Engagement and Entertainment

Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder have a special place in the weekend’s events with a dedicated storytime at the College/Rolando Library. The Pechanga powwow is a cultural immersion experience, inviting guests to delve into the rich tapestry of tribal culture. The House of Blues cranks up the energy with a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party.

Exhibitions, Performances, and Celebrations

Ocean enthusiasts can look forward to the Shark & Ray Presentation at the Living Coast Discovery Center. Arely’s French Bakery marks its 20th anniversary with special events and giveaways. The soundON Festival 2024 commences with performances by the NOISE collective and other artists. ‘Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite’ brings the animated series to life at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Also on the list is a Comic Art Creation Workshop at Little Fish Studio and a writing circle workshop that draws inspiration from nature.

‘New Song Old Tongue’, a multimedia exhibition by Ben Day Todd, opens in Escondido. ‘A Very Furry Christmas’ at Sesame Place includes themed entertainment. The Ize Trio performs at the Encinitas Library, and the La Jolla Renaissance Singers bring Spanish Renaissance music to life. The weekend wraps up with Grammy-winner Matthew Worth leading a Schumann program at the La Jolla Women’s Club.