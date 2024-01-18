San Cisco Announces New Album 'Under the Light'; Releases 'Summer Days' as Lead Single

Australian indie sensation, San Cisco, has revealed their much-anticipated fifth album, titled 'Under the Light', with a grand unveiling of the lead single 'Summer Days'. This single, crafted in collaboration with long-term associate Nicholas Allbrook from Pond, captures the duality of joy and despair that marks the end of a year. The impending album, set for release on March 1st, represents a significant maturity leap for the band, embodying their authentic essence while embracing a spirit of experimentation.

Summer Days: A Sonic Reverie

'Summer Days' is a melodic exploration of the theme of grappling with loss on New Year's Eve. It is a poignant reflection on the past and a lament for potential future moments that will never transpire. This track strikes a delicate balance between euphoria and melancholy, capturing the highs and lows of summer with anthemic choruses and intimate verses. The song's release is accompanied by a cinematic music video, a visual treat directed by Levi Cranston, which continues the narrative from their earlier video for 'High'.

A Year of Musical Triumphs

In 2023, San Cisco impressed their fanbase with a series of singles including 'Lost Without You', 'Honeycomb', 'Horoscope', and the album's title track, 'Under the Light'. These releases were a testament to the band's sonic evolution and their ability to consistently deliver engaging music. They further showcased new album material during a national tour, which saw Perth artist Noah Dillon lending support.

Onwards to Global Stages

San Cisco is set to enthral audiences at the Party In The Paddock festival in Darwin, before embarking on a tour across the UK and Europe. In addition to their original work, the band has also showcased their versatility by covering The Wiggles' song 'H.O.L.I.D.A.Y' and teaming up with Katy Steele and Stella Donnelly for a rendition of The Sleepy Jackson's 'Good Dancers'.