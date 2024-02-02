Samsung Spotlights Gaming Abilities of Galaxy S24 Series at PlayGalaxy Cup

Marking the launch of its Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Electronics hosted a groundbreaking gaming tournament, the PlayGalaxy Cup, in San Jose, California, on January 20. In collaboration with Twitch and Tencent's PUBG Mobile, the event was designed to spotlight the gaming capabilities of the new Galaxy S24 Series.

Global Gamers Converge for the PlayGalaxy Cup

40 elite gamers from across the globe congregated for the tournament. Samsung's TeamGalaxy influencers from 16 countries formed ten robust teams for the competition. The tournament was a testament to the global reach of esports and the appeal of Samsung's latest smartphone offering.

Unveiling the Gaming Prowess of the Galaxy S24 Series

The PlayGalaxy Cup served as the perfect platform for Samsung to showcase the next-level gaming performance of the Galaxy S24 series. The event was not only about competition; attendees also relished interactive activities like the 'Emote Dance Challenge', further enriching the experience.

Live Streaming and Beyond

The tournament was livestreamed on Samsung Mobile's official Twitch account, captivating a significant audience with 2.3 million views and over 70,000 active viewers at its peak. The 'SuperYongGOD9' team emerged victorious, but all competitors showcased the high-quality gaming potential of the Galaxy S24 series on a global stage.

Looking ahead, Samsung has plans to continue promoting the gaming prowess of the Galaxy S24 Ultra at future events, including the next Unpacked event, Gamescom, and TwitchCon.