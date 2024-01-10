en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Samrat Prithviraj’: A Historical Misstep or a Lesson in Cinema?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
‘Samrat Prithviraj’: A Historical Misstep or a Lesson in Cinema?

Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood historical drama, ‘Samrat Prithviraj,’ which debuted in June 2022, has fallen short of expectations at the box office, sparking considerable backlash. The film, which dramatizes the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan, drew criticism for its casting decisions and historical inaccuracies. Notably, the audience voiced objections regarding Akshay Kumar’s age and physical appearance, arguing that they did not correspond with the historical depiction of the character.

Facing the Failures

Director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi engaged in a candid conversation about the film’s shortcomings. He acknowledged the audience’s objections and admitted that tampering with history was a mistake. He also conceded to his own failings in the creation of the film, which only managed to gross a measly ₹68 crore in India. Despite the disappointment, the professional relationship between Kumar and Dwivedi remains unbroken, with the pair collaborating on subsequent projects such as ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘OMG 2,’ where Dwivedi serves as the creative producer.

Behind the Scenes

Dr. Dwivedi also delved into his collaboration with producer Aditya Chopra, revealing that the two had differing visions for the historical film. He admitted to disagreements over the direction of the production, which featured renowned actors like Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in significant roles. While the movie was an unfortunate setback, the experiences gained from it offered valuable lessons for the team involved.

Reflection and Future Endeavors

Despite ‘Samrat Prithviraj’s’ underwhelming performance and the subsequent backlash, Akshay Kumar, Dr. Dwivedi, and the rest of the team remain undeterred. With future projects already in the pipeline, they are eager to learn from their mistakes, emphasizing that they are committed to delivering films that resonate with their audience’s expectations and historical accuracy. The episode, while disheartening, has served as a potent reminder of the importance of responsible storytelling in the portrayal of history.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

