Arts & Entertainment

Samoan Hairstylist Catheryne Matiasi Styles Bizzy Bone’s Hair, Marking Career Milestone

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Samoan Hairstylist Catheryne Matiasi Styles Bizzy Bone’s Hair, Marking Career Milestone

Catheryne Matiasi, a 34-year-old Samoan hairstylist, has taken a significant stride in her career. She recently had the honor of styling Bizzy Bone, a member of the legendary hip hop group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Matiasi, a self-taught hairstylist, has been perfecting her skills since her school days. Her journey, which began alongside her sister, has now led her to a point where she has styled the hair of one of the most influential rappers of the 90s.

A Twist of Fate

The opportunity to work with Bizzy Bone came unexpectedly. South Auckland rapper Poetik, a regular client of Matiasi, recommended her to Bizzy Bone, who was in New Zealand for the Juicy Fest music tour. Despite the short notice, Matiasi rose to the occasion and met Bizzy Bone’s request before his performance in Auckland, showcasing her dedication and professionalism.

From Braids to Bonds

During their interaction, they discussed a range of topics from business growth and social media to life experiences. Matiasi described the experience as surreal, having the opportunity to work with an artist she grew up admiring. Bizzy Bone, on his part, expressed his admiration for her work, making the experience even more rewarding for Matiasi.

A Journey of Passion and Persistence

After leaving her full-time job between 2017 and 2018 to pursue her passion, Matiasi officially launched her hairstyling business in 2019. She has since catered to various musicians and celebrities, primarily from the Pacific Islander community. Her journey has been a testament to the power of investing in one’s passion and turning it into a successful business. Matiasi credits her sister Beka and her mother for their continuous support and inspiration and urges others to follow in her footsteps.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music New Zealand
