Samoa Joe Voices King Shark in Rocksteady's 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League'

In an electrifying intersection of the wrestling and gaming worlds, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has plunged into the video game arena as the voice for King Shark in Rocksteady's new game, 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.'

Samoa Joe: From Wrestling Ring to Gaming Arena

In an exclusive interview with WrestleZone Senior Editor Matt Black, Samoa Joe expressed his thrill and honor at being a part of the game. His involvement is particularly poignant given the respected status of the Arkham series by Rocksteady in the gaming industry. Joe spoke of the series' influence on modern action games and praised Rocksteady's legacy.

Sharing the Platform with Legends

While Samoa Joe shared the same game with the legendary voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, he did not have the chance to work directly with him before his passing. Despite this, Joe holds Conroy in high esteem, recognizing his iconic contribution to the Batman legacy.

Future DLC Content: A Veil of Secrecy

As for the downloadable content (DLC), Joe remained elusive about potential future character additions. He did, however, acknowledge his appreciation for Idris Elba's portrayal of the character Onslaught. 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Fans will be thrilled to know that the Joker has been announced as the first free DLC character.