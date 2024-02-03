Sam Waterston Exits 'Law & Order' After Over Four Decades

In an announcement that marks the end of an era, Sam Waterston, the esteemed actor known for his role as District Attorney Jack McCoy in the long-running television series 'Law & Order,' revealed his departure from the show. After portraying his iconic character in over 400 episodes, Waterston's exit will undoubtedly leave a notable void in the series.

Waterston's Legacy on 'Law & Order'

Known for his hard-nosed and morally resolute character, Waterston has been a beloved figure among the show's fans, with his portrayal of the district attorney since the mid-1990s resonating deeply with viewers. His performance has been recognized with numerous accolades, including nominations for three Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe, and 11 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The actor's departure will mark the end of a chapter for the series that has seen him become synonymous with the show's brand of gritty, realistic legal drama.

A Look Back at Jack McCoy

Jack McCoy, Waterston's character, has been a cornerstone of 'Law & Order,' often serving as the moral compass of the show. His powerful courtroom monologues have endeared him to audiences. Waterston's last episode as McCoy is scheduled to air on February 22, closing a chapter of television history that has spanned over four decades.

Looking Forward

As Waterston steps down, Tony Goldwyn has been cast as the new district attorney on the show. Goldwyn, known for his role in 'Scandal,' brings a wealth of experience to the role. Despite the significant change, the show's creator, Dick Wolf, continues to steer 'Law & Order,' which is currently averaging 6.4 million viewers on NBC. While Waterston's departure is a significant shift, the series is evidently poised to carry on its legacy.

Expressing his gratitude to his fans and to Wolf, Waterston stated his curiosity about what's next in his career. As he moves on, he takes with him a role that has been a defining part of television legal dramas and leaves behind an indelible legacy in 'Law & Order.' As one of the most enduring figures in the history of television dramas, Sam Waterston will be remembered for his powerful portrayal of Jack McCoy and his significant contribution to the success of the series.