Sam Waterston Bids Farewell to 'Law & Order' After 30 Years

After a staggering tenure spanning 30 years and over 400 episodes, Sam Waterston, the face of the revered District Attorney Jack McCoy in the 'Law & Order' franchise, has declared his departure. His exit marks the end of a significant era for the iconic television series that has captivated viewers worldwide since its inception.

End of an Era

Waterston, who has been an integral part of the franchise since 1994, will make his final appearance on February 22nd. His portrayal of the diligent and tenacious District Attorney in the original show, its spin-offs 'Law & Order: SVU', 'Law & Order: Trial by Jury', and the film 'Exited: A Law & Order Movie', has garnered him immense recognition and critical acclaim.

His role as Jack McCoy saw its conclusion with the show's cancellation in 2010. However, Waterston's character was revitalized with the series' revival in 2022. The actor's commitment to the role and his exceptional performance have earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award and multiple nominations for both the Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

The Future of 'Law & Order'

NBC has confirmed that Tony Goldwyn, widely recognized for his role in 'Scandal', will succeed Waterston as the new district attorney. Details about Goldwyn's character are currently under wraps, but his addition to the cast promises a fresh perspective and a compelling narrative for the upcoming episodes.

Waterston's Farewell

Expressing his gratitude to the fans and the show's creator, Dick Wolf, Waterston said, "I am excited to see what's next for me." The actor's departure suggests a shift in his career trajectory as he embarks on exploring new ventures in acting.

Waterston's exit is a significant moment for the 'Law & Order' franchise, a show that has been averaging over 6 million viewers this year. His character, District Attorney Jack McCoy, will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to justice and the law, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of television drama.