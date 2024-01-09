en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sam Song Li: A Voice for Asian American Representation in Hollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Sam Song Li: A Voice for Asian American Representation in Hollywood

Asian American representation in Hollywood is under the spotlight, with actor and content creator Sam Song Li making a mark with his breakout role in Netflix’s ‘The Brothers Sun.’ The character he portrays, Bruce, echoes his own life experiences, creating a deeply personal connection to the role.

Personal Connection to the Role

Raised by a single mother in the San Gabriel Valley, CA, Li found similarities between his life and his character’s. Bruce, like Li, hails from a single-parent Asian American family, creating a sense of familiarity and empathy for the actor. The series, featuring a predominantly Asian American cast and writers’ room, has resonated with Li’s personal journey of pursuing acting against his mother’s wishes for a more traditional career path.

Shared Traditions and Bonding

The show’s focus on family and Asian American culture fostered a unique bond among the cast. Shared food traditions, such as enjoying boba and Chinese cuisine provided by Michelle Yeoh, were common on set, further reinforcing this bond. These shared experiences served as a reflection of the series’ dedication to authentically representing Asian American culture.

Career Shaped by Asian American Representation

Li’s career trajectory has been significantly influenced by the increasing representation of Asian and Asian American stories in Hollywood. This shift in the industry has instilled in him a sense of optimism for more culturally authentic storytelling. Recently, Li worked on a pilot called ‘Marvin Is Sorry,’ where he plays a mega influencer and content creator who experiences cancellation. This role further exhibits the breadth of his talent and the diverse stories he is capable of bringing to life.

Li’s representation in Hollywood signifies a broader shift towards global storytelling and the craving for fresh perspectives in entertainment. The increasing recognition and portrayal of Asian American stories are fostering a more inclusive and authentic narrative in Hollywood, with Li standing at the forefront of this seismic shift.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

