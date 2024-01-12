Sam Smith Spotted with a Cane amid Love Life Speculations

The English singer-songwriter, Sam Smith, known for their soulful voice and evocative lyrics, was recently spotted in the bustling SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The 31-year-old artist, often in the public eye for their music and personal life, raised eyebrows when they were seen using a cane and sporting a knee brace. As the circumstances remain unclear, it is uncertain if Smith is nursing an injury or has undergone a recent medical procedure.

Unaddressed Speculations

Surprisingly, there was no mention of any injury or medical condition on their social media platforms, where Smith regularly interacts with their fans. Instead, Smith continued to share updates about their music, with the most recent post celebrating the five-year anniversary of their collaboration with American singer Normani. The duo’s track, ‘Dancing with a Stranger’, is a fan favorite and has garnered millions of listens worldwide.

Love Life Under the Spotlight

Amidst these health concerns, Smith’s love life also came under scrutiny. Rumors about Smith’s relationship status began to swirl, particularly after a profile bearing their name surfaced on the celebrity dating app, Raya. However, a close associate of the singer confirmed that Smith’s relationship with fashion designer Christian Cowan remains unshaken. This clarification puts to rest the speculation about Smith’s supposed activity on Raya and raises questions about potential impersonation.

Embracing Fluidity

Smith, who has been in a relationship with Cowan since January last year, has previously dated actor Brandon Flynn. In 2019, Smith publicly came out as non-binary and requested to be addressed with they/them pronouns. Their openness about their fluid understanding of gender identity and their inclusive stance on love and relationships have been applauded by many. Smith has openly stated that they are open to dating any person they fall in love with, regardless of gender, further solidifying their status as a proponent of love in all its forms.