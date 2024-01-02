en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan Part Ways, Singer Rejoins Dating App

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Sam Smith and Christian Cowan Part Ways, Singer Rejoins Dating App

Five-time Grammy Award winner Sam Smith, 31, has reportedly ended their relationship with fashion designer boyfriend, Christian Cowan, after dating for a year. The couple, last seen together at a New York party in December, drew significant attention during their relationship due to Smith’s non-binary identity and their high-profile careers. Now, as the New Year dawns, Smith has rejoined the celebrity dating app Raya, signalling a fresh start.

A Year in Spotlight

Smith and Cowan were first linked together in January 2023. Their relationship, marked by appearances in global hotspots such as London, New York, and Paris, soon became a talking point in both the music and fashion worlds. This was the first public relationship for Smith since they came out as non-binary in 2019 and their previous romantic connection with actor Brandon Flynn.

Breakup and Beyond

Although the couple decided to part ways before Christmas, they remain supportive of each other’s careers. Smith, having signed back up to Raya, is already connecting with new people, indicating a readiness to move on. Cowan, on the other hand, continues to make strides in the fashion industry.

Smith’s Non-Binary Identity

Smith’s non-binary identity and their choice of they/them pronouns have been a significant aspect of their public persona. Their fluid approach to gender and relationships reflects not only their personal experiences but also the dynamic influence of their family’s perspective on gender roles. Notably, Smith’s past relationships, such as the one with actor Jonathan Zeizel, have significantly influenced their music, with the Grammy-winning track ‘Stay With Me’ being a prime example.

As of now, Smith’s representative has not commented on the breakup.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

