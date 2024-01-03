en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sam Heughan to Star in ‘The Couple Next Door’ – A 2024 Starz Psychological Thriller

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Sam Heughan to Star in ‘The Couple Next Door’ – A 2024 Starz Psychological Thriller

Starz is set to premiere a psychological thriller series, The Couple Next Door, in 2024, featuring Outlander star Sam Heughan. Heughan will play the character of Danny, a traffic cop dwelling in an upscale English suburb. He shares his life with Becka, his yoga instructor wife, portrayed by Jessica De Gouw. The couple maintains an open relationship, and the narrative unfolds as they welcome a new couple, Evie and Pete, played by Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch, respectively, in their neighborhood.

Exploring Boundaries and Desires

The series promises to tread the territory of desire, crossing moral boundaries, and forbidden sexual tension. It explores the slow-burning obsession that eventually takes hold among the couples, creating an atmosphere charged with suspense and allure. Executive producer Jo McGrath elaborates that the series will delve into the repercussions of ordinary individuals succumbing to their desires and the consequential ripple effects in their lives.

Danny: A Complex Character

Danny is depicted as a complex character, a macho alpha male with a vulnerable side. He is involved in questionable activities at work that pose a threat to his domestic life, adding depth to his character. The narrative also hints at tension brewing between Evie and Pete, as well as another couple, Alan and Jean, portrayed by Hugh Dennis and Kate Robbins. The latter couple owns a telescope, used for purposes beyond celestial observation, contributing to the overall suspense.

A Blend of Sex Appeal and Thrilling Storylines

The series aims to strike a balance between sex appeal, emotional depth, and thrilling storylines. The intrigue of forbidden sex, the anticipation of moral boundary crossings, and the slow-burning obsession form the undercurrent of this dark suburban tale. With an ensemble of characters navigating through desire and consequences, The Couple Next Door is expected to be a must-watch in 2024.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Netflix's 'Finding Dory' Swedish Translation Sparks Global Amusement

By BNN Correspondents

Stephanie Green Calls Global Writers to the 2024 Wigtown Poetry Prizes

By BNN Correspondents

Dunedin's Music Scene: Facing Challenges, Finding Solutions

By BNN Correspondents

Barbados Photographic Society Celebrates 20 Years with '20 Years of Light' Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of ...
@Gaming · 6 mins
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of ...
heart comment 0
G Adventures to Reward Top Sellers with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

By BNN Correspondents

G Adventures to Reward Top Sellers with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets
Taylor Swift’s Pen Hold: An Unconventional Detail that Sparks Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Taylor Swift's Pen Hold: An Unconventional Detail that Sparks Debate
End of an Era: Pryzm Nightclub Closes, Leaving a Legacy in Watford

By BNN Correspondents

End of an Era: Pryzm Nightclub Closes, Leaving a Legacy in Watford
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm

By Salman Khan

Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Latest Headlines
World News
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
1 min
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
2 mins
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
2 mins
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
2 mins
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
2 mins
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
2 mins
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
2 mins
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
Paulo Dybala Amidst Transfer Speculations: A Desire to Stay with AS Roma?
2 mins
Paulo Dybala Amidst Transfer Speculations: A Desire to Stay with AS Roma?
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
5 mins
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
9 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
19 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
60 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app