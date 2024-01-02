Sam Blake’s YA Debut & True Detective’s Supernatural Turn

Bestselling author Sam Blake is charting new territory with her debut Young Adult (YA) novel, ‘Something Terrible Happened Last Night’. Known for her gripping adult thrillers, Blake’s latest work plunges readers into the mysterious world of a sea-side girls’ boarding and day school, and a house-party mystery that keeps the pages turning.

Breaking New Ground With YA Fiction

Blake’s foray into the YA genre is marked by her signature suspenseful storytelling. Her creative process, she shares, revolves around meticulous preparation and character development before confronting the intimidating expanse of the blank page. The characters she’s birthed for this novel range from the sleuth Frankie of the O’Sullivan family, her love interest Danny, to a diverse cast including Frankie’s cousin Sorcha, Jess from England, and other distinctive personalities like Maeve, Tara, Caitriona, and Viv.

Building Narrative Like a House

Blake’s narrative strategy involves starting each chapter with dialogue, constructing the narrative like a house, where each chapter serves a specific purpose. All story elements are interconnected, ensuring a cohesive and engrossing story. Her engaging writing style, combined with the intriguing mystery at the heart of the book, promises to keep readers on their toes until the very last page.

‘Something Terrible Happened Last Night’ – A Must-Read

‘Something Terrible Happened Last Night’ is now gracing bookshelves, inviting readers to embark on a thrilling journey at Raven’s Hill. The mystery woven into the pages of Blake’s new book is set to both challenge and entertain readers, leaving them guessing till the end.

In the world of TV, the latest series of True Detective, Night Country, is causing a stir with its star-studded cast and supernatural theme. Set in Ennis, Alaska, the series brings together Hollywood heavyweights Jodie Foster and Christopher Eccleston. The show references Lovecraftian horror and Robert Chambers’s The King in Yellow, adding a chilling twist to the already suspenseful narrative.

Nic Pizzolatto’s Search for His True Voice

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has taken a back seat for this series, keeping his focus on other projects like a horror movie and a Marvel script. His vision for the show, a deconstruction of modern masculinity, was met with mixed reception in the first season. Despite past failures with The Magnificent Seven and the disastrous second season of True Detective, Pizzolatto continues his search for his authentic voice in Hollywood.