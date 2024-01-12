en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Saltburn’ Star Jacob Elordi Could Earn AUD $63,000 Per Sponsored Instagram Post

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
‘Saltburn’ Star Jacob Elordi Could Earn AUD $63,000 Per Sponsored Instagram Post

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, revered for his role as Felix Catton in the critically acclaimed dark comedy ‘Saltburn’, stands poised to make a lucrative transition into the realm of influencer marketing. According to a value analysis of the ‘Saltburn’ cast’s Instagram pages, with a colossal fanbase of over 13 million followers and an impressive average of 626,176 likes per post, Elordi could pocket approximately AUD $63,000 for each sponsored post on his Instagram account.

Riding the Wave of ‘Saltburn’s Success

The analysis was spearheaded by Casino Alpha, which employed influencer marketing calculators to assess the surge in the cast members’ followers after the film’s release. Elordi’s popularity has seen a significant uptick following his standout performance in ‘Saltburn’. Further stoking the flames of his newfound fame is his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the just-released biographical film, ‘Priscilla’. Previous to these roles, he had already established a name for himself through his performances in Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth’ trilogy and HBO’s ‘Euphoria’.

Spotlight on ‘Saltburn’s Influential Co-Stars

But Elordi isn’t the only ‘Saltburn’ cast member with the potential to cash in on their influence. Barry Keoghan, an Academy Award nominee and Elordi’s co-star in ‘Saltburn’, is the second-highest potential earner among the cast. With a following of 1.6 million and an increase of 493,584 followers in just the last month, Keoghan could rake in up to AUD $7700 per sponsored post. Rosamund Pike, who brilliantly portrays Felix’s mother in ‘Saltburn’, is the third most influential cast member. Pike, with her 1.1 million followers, could stand to earn around AUD $5000 per sponsored post.

‘Saltburn’s Influence on Brand Marketing

The success of ‘Saltburn’ has had a ripple effect, making its cast members highly sought after by brands for influencer marketing. Each actor’s significant boost in social media presence post the film’s release has created a viable platform for brands to leverage these newfound influencers to promote their products or causes, thereby deepening their reach and impact.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
59 seconds ago
Catherine Tate: A Comedic Icon's Dramatic Transition
Renowned British comedian, Catherine Tate, known for her humorous antics on her popular BBC sketch show, has taken a dramatic turn by stepping into a serious role in the West End play, ‘Enfield Haunting’. In a recent interview on This Morning, Tate shared the refreshing experience of performing without the pressure to elicit laughter from
Catherine Tate: A Comedic Icon's Dramatic Transition
Shining in Their Children's Light: The Emergence of 'Nepo Parents'
4 mins ago
Shining in Their Children's Light: The Emergence of 'Nepo Parents'
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan Introduce New Family Member and Discuss Relationship Challenges
5 mins ago
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan Introduce New Family Member and Discuss Relationship Challenges
Robert Downey Jr.'s Revelation: Even 'Iron Man' Fears Flying
2 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr.'s Revelation: Even 'Iron Man' Fears Flying
Remembering Annie Nightingale: Broadcasting Titan and Female Empowerment Icon
2 mins ago
Remembering Annie Nightingale: Broadcasting Titan and Female Empowerment Icon
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
3 mins ago
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Latest Headlines
World News
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
12 seconds
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
30 seconds
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
1 min
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
3 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
3 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
3 mins
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
3 mins
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
4 mins
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
4 mins
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app