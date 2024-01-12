‘Saltburn’ Star Jacob Elordi Could Earn AUD $63,000 Per Sponsored Instagram Post

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, revered for his role as Felix Catton in the critically acclaimed dark comedy ‘Saltburn’, stands poised to make a lucrative transition into the realm of influencer marketing. According to a value analysis of the ‘Saltburn’ cast’s Instagram pages, with a colossal fanbase of over 13 million followers and an impressive average of 626,176 likes per post, Elordi could pocket approximately AUD $63,000 for each sponsored post on his Instagram account.

Riding the Wave of ‘Saltburn’s Success

The analysis was spearheaded by Casino Alpha, which employed influencer marketing calculators to assess the surge in the cast members’ followers after the film’s release. Elordi’s popularity has seen a significant uptick following his standout performance in ‘Saltburn’. Further stoking the flames of his newfound fame is his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the just-released biographical film, ‘Priscilla’. Previous to these roles, he had already established a name for himself through his performances in Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth’ trilogy and HBO’s ‘Euphoria’.

Spotlight on ‘Saltburn’s Influential Co-Stars

But Elordi isn’t the only ‘Saltburn’ cast member with the potential to cash in on their influence. Barry Keoghan, an Academy Award nominee and Elordi’s co-star in ‘Saltburn’, is the second-highest potential earner among the cast. With a following of 1.6 million and an increase of 493,584 followers in just the last month, Keoghan could rake in up to AUD $7700 per sponsored post. Rosamund Pike, who brilliantly portrays Felix’s mother in ‘Saltburn’, is the third most influential cast member. Pike, with her 1.1 million followers, could stand to earn around AUD $5000 per sponsored post.

‘Saltburn’s Influence on Brand Marketing

The success of ‘Saltburn’ has had a ripple effect, making its cast members highly sought after by brands for influencer marketing. Each actor’s significant boost in social media presence post the film’s release has created a viable platform for brands to leverage these newfound influencers to promote their products or causes, thereby deepening their reach and impact.