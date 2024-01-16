Saltburn: A Riveting Tale of Privilege and Desire Now Streaming on Prime Video

The silver screen has been graced by a new cinematic masterpiece, Saltburn, directed by the accomplished Emerald Fennell. This black comedy psychological thriller, set in the picturesque locales of Oxford and Northamptonshire, England, is a deep dive into the complexities of privilege and desire.

Star-Studded Cast and Unforgettable Narrative

Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, and Archie Madekwe form the stellar cast that breathes life into Fennell's vision. Central to the narrative is an Oxford University student, Oliver Quick, portrayed by Barry Keoghan. Quick's fixation towards a popular, aristocratic fellow student takes an unexpected turn when he is invited to spend the summer at the latter's eccentric family's estate. This invitation sets the stage for a summer that promises to be anything but ordinary.

Recognition and Accolades

The film's narrative intricacies and compelling performances have not gone unnoticed. Saltburn has received nominations for two prominent awards - the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, further cementing its place as a must-watch feature.

Streaming on Prime Video

As of January 16, 2024, Saltburn is available for streaming on Prime Video. This service, accessible via an Amazon Prime membership, boasts a comprehensive library of movies, series, and exclusive content. It provides various membership plans to accommodate different demographics, and offers discounted rates for students and those on government assistance. Prime Video's compatibility with multiple devices enhances the streaming experience, enabling subscribers to enjoy their favorite content at their convenience. In addition to Saltburn, Prime Video's library includes acclaimed titles such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Boys, among others, ensuring a continually updated selection for subscribers.