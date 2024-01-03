en English
Arts & Entertainment

Salman Khan Dives into History with his Upcomung Project, ‘Bull’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Salman Khan Dives into History with his Upcomung Project, ‘Bull’

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, has begun filming for his latest venture, ‘Bull’, produced by the renowned Dharma Productions. The film is a gripping narrative set in the heart of Mumbai, where Khan dons the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, a character inspired by a real-life figure. Bulsara played a critical role in Operation Cactus – a notable 1988 event where the Indian Armed Forces intervened to prevent a coup in the Maldives.

Bringing History to Life

Under the adept direction of Vishnu Varadhan, ‘Bull’ seeks to recreate the heroism of the Indian Armed Forces during a turbulent time in Maldivian history. The film sheds light on their invaluable support to the Maldivian government during a crisis. The project has sparked widespread excitement as it delves into a historical event, spotlighting the courage and fortitude of the Indian military.

Rigorous Preparation for a Challenging Role

Khan has been preparing intensely for his portrayal of the paramilitary officer, dedicating 3.5 hours each day to strenuous physical training. His dedication extends to his diet, which he has modified in preparation for the role. The discipline and commitment he demonstrates mirror the character he is set to portray, adding to the anticipation for the film.

High Expectations for a Reunion

Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the reunion of Khan and Karan Johar, the mastermind behind Dharma Productions, after a hiatus of 25 years. The film, rumored to be a high-budget action offering directed by Vishnuvardhan, is based on the true story of Operation Cactus. The release is tentatively scheduled for Eid 2025, with principal shooting to take place from February to August 2024.

Arts & Entertainment History India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

