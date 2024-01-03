Salman Khan Dives into History with his Upcomung Project, ‘Bull’

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, has begun filming for his latest venture, ‘Bull’, produced by the renowned Dharma Productions. The film is a gripping narrative set in the heart of Mumbai, where Khan dons the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, a character inspired by a real-life figure. Bulsara played a critical role in Operation Cactus – a notable 1988 event where the Indian Armed Forces intervened to prevent a coup in the Maldives.

Bringing History to Life

Under the adept direction of Vishnu Varadhan, ‘Bull’ seeks to recreate the heroism of the Indian Armed Forces during a turbulent time in Maldivian history. The film sheds light on their invaluable support to the Maldivian government during a crisis. The project has sparked widespread excitement as it delves into a historical event, spotlighting the courage and fortitude of the Indian military.

Rigorous Preparation for a Challenging Role

Khan has been preparing intensely for his portrayal of the paramilitary officer, dedicating 3.5 hours each day to strenuous physical training. His dedication extends to his diet, which he has modified in preparation for the role. The discipline and commitment he demonstrates mirror the character he is set to portray, adding to the anticipation for the film.

High Expectations for a Reunion

Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the reunion of Khan and Karan Johar, the mastermind behind Dharma Productions, after a hiatus of 25 years. The film, rumored to be a high-budget action offering directed by Vishnuvardhan, is based on the true story of Operation Cactus. The release is tentatively scheduled for Eid 2025, with principal shooting to take place from February to August 2024.