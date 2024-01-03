Salman Khan and Kabir Khan in Talks for New Film ‘Babbar Sher’

In a potentially exciting development for Bollywood, prominent director Kabir Khan and superstar Salman Khan are reportedly in talks for an upcoming film project. The movie, titled ‘Babbar Sher,’ is said to be the reason behind their recent meetings. Kabir Khan, who has previously directed Salman Khan in hit films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ and ‘Tubelight,’ is believed to be set on casting Salman in the lead role for ‘Babbar Sher.’

‘Babbar Sher’: A Tailor-Made Role for Salman?

Kabir Khan has reportedly approached Salman with the script for ‘Babbar Sher’ and believes that no other actor could embody the character as effectively as Salman. The pair have met several times to discuss the project’s basic idea, with Kabir expected to deliver the complete script by the end of January. If Salman agrees to take on the role, this would mark their fourth collaboration, a testament to their successful working relationship.

Anticipation Builds as Decision Day Approaches

The final decision on whether Salman will star in ‘Babbar Sher’ is expected within the next 45 days. Fans of the dynamic duo are hopeful for their reunion on the big screen. The possibility of seeing Salman Khan in a role that is said to be a perfect fit for his persona has generated considerable excitement.

Speculation About Other Potential Collaborations

As the industry waits for the final decision regarding ‘Babbar Sher,’ there are also rumors of a possible collaboration between Kabir Khan and veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. This project is speculated to also star Salman Khan, with an announcement potentially being made on Salman’s birthday. Such a move would add another feather in Salman’s cap and further solidify his status as a leading figure in Indian cinema.