Sally Steele's 'Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards' Returns After an Eight-Year Hiatus

After an eight-year pause, Sally Steele, founder and publisher of the 'Vegas Rocks! Magazine', is resurrecting her iconic event, the 'Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards'. This comeback is not only a celebration of the magazine's two-decade journey but also a testament to the enduring spirit of rock-n-roll.

Advertisment

Vegas Rocks! Music Awards Returns

Known for its grandeur and electrifying energy, the awards show was last held in 2016 at Eastside Cannery on Boulder Highway. The event is now scheduled to take place at Sam's Town Live at 8 p.m. this Sunday, marking a new chapter in its storied history.

Tickets and Event Details

Advertisment

Music enthusiasts can join the celebration with tickets starting at a price of $29. Steele has hinted that if the event garners positive reception, she plans to reinstate it as an annual spectacle. The event is set to feature an all-star jam, with announcements of additional stars, performers, and special guests still forthcoming.

Reminiscent of the 'Us Festival'

The 'Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards' has been frequently likened to the 'Us Festival' for its grandiosity and the unforgettable experience it delivers.

The 7th Annual Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards, organized by Sally Steele, is gearing up to rock Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. Rock Legend Bruce Kulick is among the esteemed attendees who will be present at the event on Sunday.