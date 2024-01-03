Sally Rooney’s ‘Conversations With Friends’ to be Adapted by Element Pictures

Element Pictures, in its latest endeavor, is set to produce a second adaptation of Sally Rooney’s acclaimed book, ‘Conversations With Friends’. The Oscar-nominated director of ‘Room’, Lenny Abrahamson, is returning to helm the project. Alongside him, Alice Birch, a notable writer from ‘Normal People’, will be key in shaping the script, with additional writers to be announced at a later date.

Storyline and Production Details

The series unfolds the intricate tale of two Dublin college students, Frances and Bobbi, and their complex relationship with a married couple, Melissa and Nick. The story, steeped in layers of emotions and relationships, captivates with its realism and relatability. In a recent statement, Rooney expressed optimism about finding new ways to dramatize the novel’s dynamics and bring it to life on screen.

The executive production team is a powerhouse of talent, including Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Lenny Abrahamson, and Sally Rooney herself. Joining them are Rose Garnett and Tommy Bulfin, representing the BBC. The series was commissioned by BBC drama controller Piers Wenger and BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell.

Rooney’s Growing Relationship with the BBC

At a BBC drama event, Wenger heaped praises on Rooney for her ability to authentically represent young people in her narratives. He went on to hint that the BBC is eager to commission her work indefinitely, a testament to her compelling storytelling prowess.

The project, having initially been developed elsewhere, found its home at the BBC. This decision was influenced by Rooney’s positive experience with the adaptation of her previous novel, ‘Normal People’. Her growing relationship with the broadcasting giant signals promising ventures ahead.