Sally Field Reveals Burt Reynolds’ Unsolicited Attitude in Her New Book ’50 Oscar Nights’

In a bold and revealing new book titled ’50 Oscar Nights’, iconic actress Sally Field delves into the intricate details of her past relationship with the late Burt Reynolds. Field, who was romantically involved with Reynolds for approximately five years during the 1970s, provides a deeply personal account of their time together, particularly around the period she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in ‘Norma Rae’.

Reynolds’ Lack of Support

Field recounts that Reynolds was notably unsupportive during her Oscar nomination, radiating negativity towards her impending potential victory. According to her, he even declined to accompany her to both the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Awards. This act of non-support stood in stark contrast to the norm of Hollywood couples, often seen supporting each other during such monumental moments.

The Triumph Despite the Odds

Undeterred by Reynolds’ attitude, Field persevered and triumphed, winning the Best Actress Oscar in 1980. She attributes her success, in part, to the unwavering support of her friends, comedian David Steinberg and his then-wife Judy, who turned the occasion into a celebratory event for her. This victory was not Field’s first; she won another Best Actress Oscar in 1985 for ‘Places in the Heart’.

A Complex Relationship Unraveled

Field has formerly spoken about the complex dynamics of her relationship with Reynolds. In a 2022 interview with Variety, she noted that Reynolds had painted her as the love of his life in his 2015 memoir ‘But Enough About Me’, a sentiment she did not echo. Field’s candid account in ’50 Oscar Nights’ provides a nuanced perspective on their relationship, one that was previously underrepresented. The book is slated for release on January 23.