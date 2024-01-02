Sally Carman’s ‘Horrendous’ Experience Working with Husband on ‘Coronation Street’; Lisa George Hints at Exit

In a humorous twist, Sally Carman, known for her portrayal of Abi Franklin on the popular British soap opera ‘Coronation Street’, has described her on-set experiences with her real-life spouse and co-star, Joe Duttine, as ‘horrendous’. This comment comes as a light-hearted nod to Duttine’s comedic tendencies, which often have Carman doubling over in laughter during scenes.

Real-Life Romance On The ‘Coronation Street’ Set

The couple’s romance bloomed on the ‘Coronation Street’ set in Manchester back in 2017, culminating in marriage by 2022. Despite this, Carman admits that watching Duttine’s performances at home can sometimes be marred by the behind-the-scenes insights he shares with her.

Carman’s Character and On-Screen Challenges

Carman’s character, Abi Franklin, is currently embroiled in a compelling storyline with the character Cassie Plummer, played by Claire Sweeney, who is determined to wreak havoc on Abi’s life. Carman’s portrayal of Abi’s struggles has garnered acclaim from viewers and critics alike.

Possible Departure From ‘Coronation Street’

In a related development, Lisa George, another ‘Coronation Street’ actress known for her role as Beth Tinker, has hinted at her potential exit from the beloved show. Having been a part of the cast since 2011, George has expressed a desire to venture into new acting challenges, specifically citing an interest in period dramas such as ‘Call The Midwife’ and ‘Ten Pound Poms’.

George’s character, Beth, has been at the heart of numerous significant storylines – from comedic escapades to heart-wrenching moments, such as the death of her on-screen niece, Sinead. The actress’s departure from the soap is rumored to be slated for the summer and promises a dramatic end to her character’s journey on ‘Coronation Street’.