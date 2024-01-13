Salish Sea Early Music Festival 2024 Begins with ‘Three Centuries: Guitar, Lute and Flute’

Immersing audiences in a time capsule of intricate melodies and harmonies, the Salish Sea Early Music Festival opened its 2024 season with ‘Three Centuries: Guitar, Lute and Flute.’ The concert, held on January 21 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Freeland, served as a temporal portal to the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries. The event featured performances by acclaimed German guitarist and lutenist Michael Freimuth and flutist Jeffrey Cohan, both celebrated masters of their respective instruments.

Harmonies from a Bygone Era

Offering a rare exploration of music from three different centuries, the concert showcased the use of period instruments such as the theorbo, renaissance guitar, and both renaissance and baroque transverse flutes. The repertoire included jazzed-up versions of popular songs from the late 16th century, alongside canzonas, sonatas, and suites from diverse European countries. The works of composers like Diego Ortiz, William Byrd, Giovanni Bassano, and Arcangelo Corelli were presented, encapsulating the musical spirit of the times.

Affordable Access to Historical Music

The Salish Sea Early Music Festival, affiliated with Early Music America, aims to make chamber music on period instruments accessible to a wide audience. Admission to the concert was donation-based, with a suggested contribution of $20 to $30. However, individuals 18 and under were allowed free entry, a move that underscores the festival’s commitment to fostering a love of historical music in younger generations.

Internationally Acclaimed Performers

Michael Freimuth, renowned for his lute and guitar music expertise, and Jeffrey Cohan, recognized for his mastery of transverse flutes, are no strangers to the global stage. Both have achieved international acclaim, performing worldwide and earning prestigious awards in early music. Their performances at the festival not only highlighted their individual talents but also their synergy, breathing life into the music of bygone centuries.