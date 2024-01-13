en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Salish Sea Early Music Festival 2024 Begins with ‘Three Centuries: Guitar, Lute and Flute’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Salish Sea Early Music Festival 2024 Begins with ‘Three Centuries: Guitar, Lute and Flute’

Immersing audiences in a time capsule of intricate melodies and harmonies, the Salish Sea Early Music Festival opened its 2024 season with ‘Three Centuries: Guitar, Lute and Flute.’ The concert, held on January 21 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Freeland, served as a temporal portal to the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries. The event featured performances by acclaimed German guitarist and lutenist Michael Freimuth and flutist Jeffrey Cohan, both celebrated masters of their respective instruments.

Harmonies from a Bygone Era

Offering a rare exploration of music from three different centuries, the concert showcased the use of period instruments such as the theorbo, renaissance guitar, and both renaissance and baroque transverse flutes. The repertoire included jazzed-up versions of popular songs from the late 16th century, alongside canzonas, sonatas, and suites from diverse European countries. The works of composers like Diego Ortiz, William Byrd, Giovanni Bassano, and Arcangelo Corelli were presented, encapsulating the musical spirit of the times.

Affordable Access to Historical Music

The Salish Sea Early Music Festival, affiliated with Early Music America, aims to make chamber music on period instruments accessible to a wide audience. Admission to the concert was donation-based, with a suggested contribution of $20 to $30. However, individuals 18 and under were allowed free entry, a move that underscores the festival’s commitment to fostering a love of historical music in younger generations.

Internationally Acclaimed Performers

Michael Freimuth, renowned for his lute and guitar music expertise, and Jeffrey Cohan, recognized for his mastery of transverse flutes, are no strangers to the global stage. Both have achieved international acclaim, performing worldwide and earning prestigious awards in early music. Their performances at the festival not only highlighted their individual talents but also their synergy, breathing life into the music of bygone centuries.

0
Arts & Entertainment Germany Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
57 seconds ago
Laurence Fishburne Cast in 'The Witcher', Mixed Reactions for 'Halo' Trailer, and 'Stranger Things' Says Goodbye to a Fan Favourite
The entertainment streaming landscape was abuzz with major revelations as Netflix announced the casting of Laurence Fishburne in the upcoming fourth season of ‘The Witcher’, and fans learned of the departure of a beloved character from the fifth season of ‘Stranger Things’. In the meantime, Paramount+’s unveiling of the second season trailer for ‘Halo’ was
Laurence Fishburne Cast in 'The Witcher', Mixed Reactions for 'Halo' Trailer, and 'Stranger Things' Says Goodbye to a Fan Favourite
Carlos Santana Transforms 'Song for Cindy' into a Healing Symphony with 'Let The Guitar Play'
5 mins ago
Carlos Santana Transforms 'Song for Cindy' into a Healing Symphony with 'Let The Guitar Play'
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
5 mins ago
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
Female Artists Dominate 2024 Grammy Nominations with Resonating Divorce Albums
2 mins ago
Female Artists Dominate 2024 Grammy Nominations with Resonating Divorce Albums
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
3 mins ago
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
Fargo Invites Student Artwork for MATBUS Contest with Environmental Twist
4 mins ago
Fargo Invites Student Artwork for MATBUS Contest with Environmental Twist
Latest Headlines
World News
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
37 seconds
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
2 mins
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
2 mins
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
2 mins
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
3 mins
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
3 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
4 mins
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
5 mins
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
18 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app