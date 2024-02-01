Salisbury Unveils Annual Public Art Competition: The Salisbury Prize

In a bid to champion public art and creativity, the City of Salisbury in Maryland has unveiled the Salisbury Prize, an annual competition that seeks to elevate the profiles of artists, architects, engineers, and other creative professionals in the state. This initiative, which follows the Salisbury Public Art Master Plan's unveiling, is a testament to the city's commitment to promoting public art.

Competition Details

Offering a substantial $10,000 award, the Salisbury Prize is open to Maryland residents or organizations aged 18 and above. Contestants are invited to submit their innovative proposals for a public art project at the Downtown Salisbury Riverwalk Games Park, a bustling hub of community activity. The winner will also receive an additional $5,000 stipend to cover material costs, ensuring the feasibility of their creative vision.

Application Process

The application process for the Salisbury Prize has officially commenced, with a deadline set for 5 p.m. on February 29th. The city's recently formed Public Arts Committee, which is overseeing this initiative, will select the top three proposals. These handpicked submissions will then undergo a community voting process, allowing Salisbury residents to contribute to the decision-making process. This voting period will span from April 5th to the 20th, offering ample time for community involvement.

Implementation Timeline

The winning design will be announced on May 1st, and the successful artist or team will have from June 1st to December 1st to bring their project to life. This timeline ensures that the winning submission has sufficient time to be meticulously planned and executed, contributing positively to the cityscape.

Interested individuals and organizations can find the competition rules, criteria, and submission forms on the City of Salisbury's official website, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting time for Maryland's public art scene.